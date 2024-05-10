Theme
A view shows the first parliament session held after elections, in Kuwait City, Kuwait December 15, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Kuwait’s emir dissolves parliament, suspends certain constitution articles

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Mishaal al-Ahmad al-Sabah said in a televised speech on Friday that he has dissolved parliament.

The Emir also suspended some of the constitutional articles for a period not exceeding four years during which all aspects of the democratic process will be studied.

The powers of the National Assembly will be assumed by the Emir and the country’s cabinet, state TV reported.

“Kuwait has been through some hard times lately ... which leaves no room for hesitation or delay in making the difficult decision to save the country and secure its highest interests,” the Emir added.

