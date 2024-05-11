UAE denounces Netanyahu’s invitation for the state to be part of Gaza administration

2 min read

The United Arab Emirates denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement about “inviting the state to participate in civil administration of Gaza,” in statements published by the UAE foreign minister on social media platform X.

The statements said Netanyahu “has no legitimate authority” to call for a part in the civil administration of Gaza.

Emirati foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed that the UAE refuses to be drawn into any plan aimed at providing cover for Israel’s presence in the Gaza Strip.

The minister also added that when a sovereign Palestinian government is formed that “meets the hopes and aspirations” of Palestinian people and enjoys “integrity, competence and independence,” the UAE will be fully prepared to provide all forms of support to the government.

Earlier this month, the top UAE diplomat met with the main Israeli opposition leader as the war in Gaza amplifies with the threat of a Rafah invasion looming.

Sheikh Abdullah and Lapid discussed the “worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip,” the statement from the UAE government said.

The UAE minister reportedly cited the importance of finding a political solution to the seven-month-long crisis and making way for a two-state solution that would see an independent Palestinian state.

Sheikh Abdullah also discussed the importance of a ceasefire and avoiding an expansion of the conflict region-wide. The Emirati official reiterated the importance of providing humanitarian aid to the displaced and injured Palestinians.

In a social media post following the meeting, Lapid said, in Hebrew, the release of hostages must be “urgent” and that “any country in the region can influence the deal.”

“Israel has an interest in creating, together with the United Arab Emirates and moderate Arab countries, political and economic cooperation that can offer solutions to global problems and deal with regional threats of all kinds,” he added.

