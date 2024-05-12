Theme
Protesters, predominantly Houthi supporters, rally on the first Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, to show continued support to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 15, 2024. (Reuters)
CENTCOM says uncrewed aerial system launched from Yemen’s Houthi area

An uncrewed aerial system was launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden on Friday, with no injuries or damage reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

CENTCOM later said it had destroyed three aerial systems launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen into the Red Sea.

The Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched repeated drone and missile strikes on ships in the crucial shipping channels of the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandeb strait and the Gulf of Aden since November to show their support for the Palestinians in the Gaza war.

With Reuters

