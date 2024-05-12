Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Kuwait's new Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah attends a parliament session, in Kuwait City, Kuwait October 20, 2020. (Reuters)
Kuwait's new Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah attends a parliament session, in Kuwait City, Kuwait October 20, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Kuwait forms new government headed by Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Kuwait formed a new cabinet headed by Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah, according to a royal decree issued Sunday.

Emad al al-Atiqi, Anwar Ali al-Mudhaf and Abdullah Ali al-Yahya retained their posts as oil, finance and foreign ministers respectively, according to the decree from the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sheikh Ahmad is the emir’s nephew and was previously appointed prime minister in April.

“The Prime Minister and the ministers must implement this decree,” stated Sheikh Mishal in the decree.

The new government comes shortly after the emir dissolved parliament indefinitely on Friday, after a prolonged period of bickering between the government and the elected parliament.

The emir also suspended some articles of the constitution, including those stating that a new parliament must be elected within two months of a dissolution and that laws must be approved by the parliament and the emir.

The powers of the National Assembly would be assumed by the emir and the country’s cabinet, state TV reported at the time.

The changes give Emir Al-Sabah full control over new legislation.

The articles would be suspended for a period not exceeding four years, during which all aspects of the democratic process would be studied, according to the Emir’s order on Friday.

It was the second time that the Emir has dissolved the parliament this year.

Read more:

Kuwait’s emir dissolves parliament, suspends certain constitution articles

Putin proposes replacing defense minister amid Ukraine war

Kuwait detains citizen for planning ‘terrorist acts’ against US forces in country

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size