People enjoy the beach in front of the city skyline with the world tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP)
People enjoy the beach in front of the city skyline with the world tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP)

UAE announces new long-term ‘Blue Residency’ visa

Abeer Khan, Al Arabiya English
1 min read

UAE announced Wednesday a new long-term visa for professionals working in fields of sustainability and environment action, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The newly introduced visa category will cater to “individuals with exceptional contributions and efforts in the field of environment action and sustainability both inside and outside the United Arab Emirates.”

Members of international organizations, international companies, members of associations and non-governmental organizations, global award winners, and distinguished activists and researchers from environment-related fields are eligible to apply for Blue Residency.

Those interested can apply through the official website for the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, or seek nominations from relevant authorities.

The Blue Residency program, according to the WAM report, aims to work in sync with UAE’s efforts towards sustainability and help carry forward the Year of Sustainability 2023 initiative into the ongoing year.

