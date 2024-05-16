Arab League summit convenes in Bahrain in shadow of Israel-Hamas war

4 min read

The 33rd Arab League summit was held on Thursday in the Bahraini capital Manama, where Arab leaders convened against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Gaza.









Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa presided over the summit, with a draft agenda that included eight main items addressing various issues related to action in the political, economic, social, cultural, media, and security fields.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



The summit began with an opening speech by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who headed last year’s meeting, before handing over the presidency to Bahrain.



During his speech, MBS reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the establishment of a Palestinian state and called on the international community to support efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.



MBS added that joint work should be done to stop “the brutal aggression against our Palestinian brothers,” and to reach a “a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian plight.”



The Crown Prince also underscored the Kingdom’s efforts to achieve peace, security and prosperity across the region.









In this regard, he said that Saudi Arabia “continues to provide humanitarian aid and economic assistance to Yemen and is sponsoring dialogue between the conflicting [parties] to reach a political solution to end the crisis.”



The Crown Prince also touched on the situation in the Red Sea saying that it was essential to protect the area and halt actions that affect freedom of navigation.



For his part, Bahrain’s king called for an international conference for peace in the Middle East and for “supporting the full recognition of the State of Palestine and accepting its membership in the United Nations.”



The war broke out after Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people.



The militants also seized about 250 hostages, 128 of whom Israel estimates remain in Gaza, including 36 the military says are dead.



Israel’s military retaliation has killed at least 35,272 people, mostly civilians, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The Israeli siege has brought dire food shortages and the threat of famine.



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Jordanian King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi were among the leaders in attendance.



Al-Sisi accused Israel of evading its responsibilities and efforts to reach a ceasefire, adding that instead it moved forward with its military operation in the Rafah, in southern Gaza along the border with Egypt, despite calls urging it not to do so.



He also criticized Israel for using the Rafah border crossing from the Palestinian side “to tighten the siege on the Strip,” and reaffirmed Egypt’s position against liquidating the Palestinian cause.



“[Egypt] renews its rejection of the displacement or forced displacement of Palestinians,” he said, warning of creating conditions that make living in the Gaza Strip impossible.



Al-Sisi also said that the Gaza war is testing the people’s confidence in the justice of the international system, adding that Palestinian lives matter like any other.



Also present at the summit was UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who called for an end to the hostilities.



“In its speed and scale, it is the deadliest conflict in my time as Secretary-General – for civilians, aid workers, journalists, and our own UN colleagues,” he said, warning that the situation in the besieged Strip “threatens to infect the entire region.”



The UN chief also reiterated his calls for the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages,” saying nothing can justify the October 7 attacks.



“And nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people. Yet the toll on civilians continues to escalate,” he said, warning against any Israeli assault on Rafah.



“It is time for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza,” he added while noting the important and vital work of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).



Read more:



Arab leaders head to Bahrain for Gaza-focused summit

South Africa pursues halt to Israel’s Rafah offensive at World Court

Advertisement

Hamas chief says Israeli changes to ceasefire proposal led to deadlock