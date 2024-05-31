Cabin crew, experts say ‘buckle-up’ as climate change causes more severe turbulence

19 min read

When a Singapore-bound flight plummeted 6,000 feet in minutes - causing the death of a passenger and injuring dozens more - it reignited concerns about the safety of air travel in an era of climate change and led to the question, are encounters with deadly turbulence going to keep increasing?



The deadly incident has led to a warning from cabin crew and aviation experts about the importance of seatbelt use during flights, and for passengers to heed the advice from in-flight staff during turbulence. One member of cabin crew in the UAE told Al Arabiya English that “turbulence is becoming more common everywhere” and that ignoring the advice of pilots to stay seated could lead to injury.

On May 21, a 73-year-old passenger died of a suspected heart attack after Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London to Singapore, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew, was buffeted by turbulence over Myanmar. The turbulence flung passengers and crew around the cabin, slamming some into the ceiling. Photographs of the cabin showed gashes in overhead panels, dangling oxygen masks, and luggage strewn about.

A preliminary report revealed that the Boeing 777-300ER experienced a rapid change in gravitational force and a 54-meter altitude drop, causing passengers who were not wearing seatbelts to become airborne.

In a separate incident five days later, twelve people traveling on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin were injured during a bout of turbulence.

These incidents raise questions: Is severe turbulence becoming more frequent and intense? And is climate change to blame for increasingly hazardous skies?

Turbulence on the rise

Experts say that turbulence is becoming more frequent and intense, and climate change is to blame for increasingly hazardous skies.

Dr. Hassan Shahidi, president and CEO of Flight Safety Foundation, a leading aviation safety organization, told Al Arabiya English: “It is generally held in aviation that turbulence is increasing as a result of climate change.”

“There have been a number of studies to support this view. The results of a study published last year showed that the incidences of clear air turbulence (CAT), have increased 55 percent since 1979 and are consistent with warmer air temperatures.”

“Turbulence is caused by convective currents (called convective turbulence), obstructions in the wind flow (called mechanical turbulence), and wind shear. Convective turbulence is generally associated with severe weather, particularly in warmer conditions. For instance, turbulence is present in all thunderstorms. Mechanical turbulence is caused by obstructions to the wind flow, such as trees, buildings, or mountains. Wind shear generates turbulence between two wind currents of different directions and/or speeds.”

CAT is suspected as the culprit in the Singapore Airlines incident, and poses a particular threat. Unlike convective turbulence associated with storms, it is virtually impossible to detect CAT until the aircraft is in it.

Shahidi explains, “Pilots can see severe weather on their weather radars and navigate around it, but CAT cannot be detected on the weather radar.”

Dr. Thomas Guinn, Department of Applied Aviation Sciences, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, told Al Arabiya English, that “research does indicate turbulence will increase in a warming climate.”

“This may require airlines to gradually adjust certain flight routes to mitigate the turbulence.”

He says while turbulence is becoming more common, it is very rare for a turbulence incident to lead to a fatality. From 2009 to 2018, there were 111 serious injuries on commercial air carriers related to turbulence and only one fatality, according to a recent Na-tional Transportation Safety Board report.

“The Singapore incident is the first turbulence-related fatality for a commercial carrier since the 1997 United Airlines Flight 826 accident, and that person was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident,” he said. In the latter incident, the plane received reports of severe clear-air turbulence about two hours into the flight, and the seat belt sign was turned on. Moments later, the aircraft suddenly dropped around 100 feet (30 m), seriously injuring 15 passengers and 3 crew members. One passenger, a 32-year-old Japanese woman, died.

A 2023 study by the University of Reading found that hazardous CAT has increased by 55 percent over the North Atlantic flight corridor in the past four decades as the climate has warmed.

Study leader Mark Prosser warns: “Airlines will need to start thinking about how they will manage the increased turbulence, as it costs the industry $150 to $500 million annually in the United States alone. Every additional minute spent traveling through turbulence increases wear-and-tear on the aircraft, as well as the risk of injuries to passengers and flight attendants.”

The role of climate change

The increases in turbulence align with the effects of climate change, according to previous research.

Co-author Paul Williams recommends “investing in improved turbulence forecasting and detection systems to prevent the rougher air from translating into bumpier flights in the coming decades.”

Warmer air resulting from elevated carbon dioxide emissions is increasing wind shear in the jet streams, strengthening CAT in the North Atlantic and worldwide.

While the North Atlantic saw the most significant increases, other busy flight routes over the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the South Atlantic also experienced major upticks in turbulence.

However, predicting exactly when and where passengers will encounter rough air remains an immense challenge.

Jennifer Stroozas, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) Aviation Weather Center, told Al Arabiya English that turbulence “has always been a part of air travel.”

“We have more airplanes flying than in the past, and it is easier to report where turbulence is occurring or has occurred. We at the National Weather Service Aviation Weath-er Center work from an operational standpoint of providing forecasts, advisories, and warnings for turbulence.”

But some types of turbulences are more challenging than others to predict, she said.

“It somewhat depends on the weather phenomenon creating the turbulence as to how well it can be predicted,” she explained. “We know thunderstorms pose a hazard to avia-tion with turbulence being one of several possible threats. Hazardous icing conditions are another example. Strong jet streams, or concentrated areas of stronger channels of winds, can also create turbulence events.”

“Since thunderstorms can develop quickly and can be more difficult to model, it can be a challenge to pinpoint exact locations of development.”

“Aviation meteorologists can get a general idea of where thunderstorms are likely to develop though, and it’s well known that any thunderstorm is a hazard in aviation weather,” Stroozas said.

Jet streams are on a larger scale, and aviation meteorologists can look for those favorable conditions, she added.

“Aviation meteorologists use a combination of radar and satellite data as well as pilot reports of turbulent conditions to monitor all aviation weather hazards. They also use a lot of weather model information to make an assessment.”

“Like all meteorology, it isn’t a perfect science due to the chaotic conditions in the atmosphere, especially in smaller-scale situations. And like all weather, the farther you go out in time, the more challenge it presents with respect to accuracy.”

Dr. Guinn told Al Arabiya English that “forecast models are continuously improving and giving us greater insights into turbulent locations.”

“Meteorologists are currently very effective at identifying regions of moderate or greater turbulence but not perfect,” he explained. “The challenge is that turbulence occurs at a scale below the resolution of the computer forecast models, so turbulence potential must be inferred from observations and model information at the larger scales.”

“This tends to result in broad areas of turbulence potential in the atmosphere, rather than specific, fine-scale regions. We still rely heavily on pilots reporting turbulence so that air traffic controllers can steer other pilots away from it. The en route air traffic control centers and their associated weather units do a great job of keeping pilots apprised of turbulence potential.”

Staying safe in the skies

Barring recent incidents, studies show that there have been dozens of injuries over the past few years, mid-air or during descent, due to turbulence that have left passengers hospitalized.

In one incident, on January 10, 2020, United Airlines flight 1754, an Airbus A320, en-countered turbulence near the top of its climb from New Orleans International Air-port while en route to Newark Liberty International Airport. Despite the flight crew’s advisory of light turbulence and keeping the seatbelt sign illuminated, the aircraft encountered significant turbulence due to general thunderstorms ahead. One flight attendant sustained serious injuries, fracturing her ankle.

In March 2022, seven passengers on a Lufthansa flight from Texas to Frankfurt were hospitalized after severe turbulence. In December 2021, about two dozen people were hurt on a Hawaiian Airlines flight that hit extreme turbulence before landing in Honolulu.

The same year, other turbulence incidents, according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), saw a flight attendant injured by turbulence during a Seattle-bound passenger flight, while two flight attendants were injured—one seriously, with a fractured vertebra—during an Atlanta-bound flight in the US.

Experts say, ‘buckle up’

Despite these incidents, experts emphasize that modern aircraft are built to withstand even the most extreme turbulence. While turbulence can toss passengers around and cause injuries, it is exceedingly rare for planes to incur structural damage from the jostling.

However, they urge people to protect themselves by staying buckled up for the duration of the flight, unless necessary to get up and move about.

Shahidi assures nervous flyers: “The key to avoiding injury is to remain in your seat with your seatbelt fastened as much as possible during a flight. If you have to get up to use the lavatory or retrieve something from an overhead bin, do so as quickly and efficiently as possible and try to avoid queuing in the aisle.”

Former National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chairman Robert Sumwalt, who now heads Embry-Riddle’s aviation safety center, stresses, “There is always the possibil-ity of unexpected rough air. Generally, it’s not going to hurt you and not going to pull the wings off the airplane.”

An NTSB study in 2021, which examined ways to prevent turbulence-related injuries, found that flight attendants account for nearly 80 percent of those seriously injured in turbulence-related accidents, as they tend to be “unrestrained” and are walking around the cabin, such as during meal service when turbulence hits.

Thomas Chapman, who then served as a board member at the NTSB, warned in the report of the importance for passengers - especially children - to stay buckled up as much as possible.

“Young children…often fly unrestrained in the lap of a parent or another older passen-ger,” he said. “On its website, the Federal Aviation Administration strongly urges par-ents to secure children in a child restraint system. FAA says it’s the smart and right thing to do. Indeed, it is.”

“There is widespread consensus among the transportation safety and medical communities that it is safest for children less than two years old to be seated in their own seat on an airplane, using an appropriate child restraint system.”

Embry-Riddle professor Thomas Guinn agrees that staying seated and buckled is your best protection against injury. “If you stay fastened, you’re far less likely to incur an injury,” he says, as does Stroozas, saying: “The best advice is to remain buckled in at all times.”

Dr. Guinn adds: “For passengers, staying seated and properly wearing a seatbelt (snug across the hips) will significantly reduce the risk of serious injury. In the 1997 United Airlines accident, all 15 seriously injured passengers (including the fatality), were not wearing seatbelts. I personally recommend wearing a seatbelt at all times in case an area of unpredicted turbulence is encountered.”

‘Listen to us’, urge GCC cabin crew

A British female cabin crew member for a UAE airline, who declined to be named, also stressed the importance of staying buckled up – and for passengers to listen to seatbelt advice when instructed by the in-flight crew.

“I personally haven’t had any bad turbulence, however recently we had bad storms in Abu Dhabi and Dubai,” she told Al Arabiya English. “I wasn’t flying that day, but the crew said they had moderate turbulence and was seated for landing 30 minutes prior to the time they would normally sit.”

“Others noted that on take-off during these storms, passengers were vomiting and kept in their seats again longer than usual with their seatbelts fastened.”

She also pointed to an incidence when ignoring instruction from the crew could have led to a passenger being injured.

“Another cabin crew experienced, from Johannesburg to Abu Dhabi, moderate turbulence… the captain asked for all to be seated immediately,” she said. “But one passenger ignored all crew instructions while praying and was lifted into the air - not injured, just shaken up. He completely ignored the crew many times as they asked him to go back to his seat and put on the seatbelt. After this incident, he understood why it is important to listen to the crew.”

“We face an issue with seatbelt compliance regularly with parents…they do not want to put the seatbelt on their children due to them sleeping and it takes a lot of effort to convince them. Hopefully, with the news of what happened recently, people will take putting the seatbelt on more seriously.”

She added: “It seems like turbulence is becoming more common everywhere. Most flights we experience some light turbulence.

She said routes across Asia’s airspace – including destinations like Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Beijing “tend to have more turbulence” than other routes – pointing to a 2016 incident onboard an Etihad Airways flight to Indonesia which experienced severe and unexpected turbulence. The Airbus A330-200 experienced sudden turbulence about 45 minutes before it arrived in Jakarta, with 31 passengers and crew injured in the incident. Officials at the time said nine people suffered serious injuries at the time.

But she says aircrew are rigorously trained to deal with turbulence.

“We have twice a year training to deal with such scenarios,” she said. “There are three categories of turbulence – light, moderate, and severe. For light turbulence, we will secure the cabin and ensure seatbelt compliance. For moderate to severe turbulence, we will secure the whole cabin ahead of time and secure ourselves. The problem comes when turbulence is clear air turbulence, which is not expected and cannot be predicted. If unexpected moderate to severe turbulence occurs, we will secure ourselves immediately and instruct passengers to do so via a public announcement.”

Keeping passengers safe

As the skies grow increasingly unsteady in a changing climate, the aviation industry faces mounting challenges to keep passengers safe while minimizing costly turbulence-related delays and damage.

Shahidi says: “The aviation industry is always studying ways to make air travel even safer. That includes efforts to share pilot reports of turbulence encounters more quickly and more broadly in order to increase the situational awareness of flight crews.”

One initiative is IATA’s Turbulence Aware program, which shares up-to-date turbulence information reported by pilots worldwide to help other pilots reroute proactively. The FAA also runs a similar turbulence reporting system in the US.

Meteorologist Stroozas also points to more research that is underway.

“The National Weather Service Aviation Weather Center continues to work collabora-tively with our FAA partners to assess new science and modeling to assist in accurate turbulence predictions. Most importantly, it is our team of experienced aviation meteorologists who are constantly looking at observations and models to assess potential areas, issuing aviation warnings (called SIGMETs) when conditions are favorable and may pose a threat to aviation interests.”

“Our meteorologists have targeted expertise and experience specific to aviation weather and are constantly keeping an eye on the sky to keep passengers and crews safe.”

Experts point out that the world’s airlines carry billions of passengers each year. Yet only a couple of dozen people worldwide were seriously injured by turbulence last year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Yet more research and vigilance around turbulence are needed in light of the climate change threat, according to experts.

This will allow airlines to further adapt flight routes, schedules, and pilot training programs to the new reality of our bumpier skies.

The plummet of Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 serves as a reminder of the dangers in unstable air and the critical importance of following crew instructions to buckle up.

One veteran pilot, who wished to remain anonymous, reflected on his six decades of flying—and his experience with turbulence.

“In all of my 65-odd years of flying at roughly 40 to 60 flights per year, I have never experienced severe turbulence, only moderate at best,” he told Al Arabiya English. “One thing I vividly remember was a ride over the Atlantic Ocean in a Boeing B707. That was extremely choppy for a rather long period of time.”

“What made it worse was being seated in the last row. I might be completely wrong, but my impression is that the nearer you are to the rear of the aircraft in turbulence, the rougher the ride is from the more evident rudder and elevator corrections. I actually bruised my leg on the seat rest on that flight.”



With climate change driving more frequent and intense rough air, such passenger experiences may become more commonplace in the coming years. However, Shahidi says, assiduous use of seatbelts by air travelers and ever-improving aviation technology should ensure events like the deadly Singapore Airlines encounter remain rare occurrences.

