Yemen’s Houthi leader: Operations with Iraqi groups against Israel will intensify

The leader of Yemen’s Houthis, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, said on Thursday the group’s operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against Israel would intensify.

Earlier, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group launched two joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance against ships at Israel’s Haifa port.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq also said it carried out two joint military operations with the Houthis on Israel’s Haifa port.

The Israeli military denied the claim.

The Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants, drawing US and British retaliatory strikes since February.

