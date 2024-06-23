Kuwait to begin evacuating citizens from Lebanon after foreign ministry call

2 min read

The flag carrier of Kuwait on Saturday departed to Lebanon to evacuate Kuwaiti nationals in the country, a day after the Gulf nation renewed a call for its citizens to leave due to the security situation.



The official Kuwait news agency, KUNA, reported that the Kuwait Airways sent “the first aircraft to evacuate nationals from Lebanon,” as fears of a miliary escalation between Hezbollah and Israel heighten.



The Kuwaiti foreign ministry reiterated in a statement on Friday its call to citizens “to refrain from heading to Lebanon at the moment due to the consecutive security developments that the region is passing through.”



It also called on citizens currently in Lebanon without an urgent need to be there to leave “as soon as possible.”



The national carrier, according to KUNA, thanked the relevant authorities for their cooperation in launching “an air bridge” to return the nationals from Lebanon.



The airlines had announced in a separate statement that it was operating large planes to fly to Beirut to accommodate Kuwait citizens returning home.



Kuwait’s decision follows an escalation of cross-border attacks between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel in light of the ongoing Gaza war.



There have been fears that military operations between the two sides would escalate despite international and diplomatic pressure to avoid a full-fledged war.



