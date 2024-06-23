Theme
A picture taken on May 14, 2019, shows a general view of the Hodeidah port in the Yemeni port city, around 230 kilometers west of the capital Sanaa. (AFP)
Crew forced to abandon vessel southeast of Yemen’s Nishtun: UKMTO

Reuters
Published:
1 min read

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday that the captain and crew of a vessel 96 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s Nishtun were forced to abandon ship after it suffered flooding that could not be contained.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The crew has been recovered by an assisting ship while the abandoned ship remains adrift, it added.

UKMTO earlier reported that it had received a report of a distress call from the vessel and that it was investigating the incident.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes since November, saying that it acts in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s war in Gaza.

