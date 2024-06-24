Houthis claim attacks on two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean

2 min read

The Yemeni Houthi group said on Sunday its forces had attacked two ships in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

The first ship, Transworld Navigator, had been targeted in the Red Sea using “an uncrewed surface boat” which led to a direct hit against the ship, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

The second vessel, Stolt Sequoia, was attacked in the Indian Ocean with a number of cruise missiles, he said.

He said the ships belonged to companies that “violated the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine.”

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the attack on Sunday and said that the Greek-owned carrier Transworld Navigator was struck by Houthis in a suspected uncrewed aerial system (UAS) attack.

“Today, at 4:00 a.m. (Sanaa time) the crew reported minor injuries and moderate damage to the ship, but the vessel has continued underway,” CENTCOM said in a statement, adding that there were no injuries on US or coalition vessels.

Yemen’s militant Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes since November, saying that it acts in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s war in Gaza.

In dozens of attacks, the Houthis have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.

