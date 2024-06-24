Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Smoke rises after an explosion on a ship that Houthis say is an attack by them on Greek-owned MV Tutor in the Red Sea, dated June 12, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from a video. (Reuters)
Smoke rises after an explosion on a ship that Houthis say is an attack by them on Greek-owned MV Tutor in the Red Sea, dated June 12, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from a video. (Reuters)

Houthis claim attacks on two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

The Yemeni Houthi group said on Sunday its forces had attacked two ships in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

The first ship, Transworld Navigator, had been targeted in the Red Sea using “an uncrewed surface boat” which led to a direct hit against the ship, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The second vessel, Stolt Sequoia, was attacked in the Indian Ocean with a number of cruise missiles, he said.

He said the ships belonged to companies that “violated the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine.”

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the attack on Sunday and said that the Greek-owned carrier Transworld Navigator was struck by Houthis in a suspected uncrewed aerial system (UAS) attack.

“Today, at 4:00 a.m. (Sanaa time) the crew reported minor injuries and moderate damage to the ship, but the vessel has continued underway,” CENTCOM said in a statement, adding that there were no injuries on US or coalition vessels.

Yemen’s militant Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes since November, saying that it acts in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s war in Gaza.

In dozens of attacks, the Houthis have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.

Read more:

Merchant ship damaged by drone attack in Red Sea, UK agency says

Houthi claims of attack on US aircraft carrier are false: US officials

Crew forced to abandon vessel southeast of Yemen’s Nishtun: UKMTO

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size