A picture taken on May 14, 2019, shows a general view of the Hodeidah port in the Yemeni port city, around 230 kilometers west of the capital Sanaa. (AFP)
Vessel reports being hit by projectile off Yemen’s Hodeidah, Ambrey says

Reuters
1 min read

A merchant vessel reported being hit by a projectile 84 nautical miles west of Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, British security firm Ambrey said on Thursday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Ambrey added that no injuries or damage were reported.

The targeted vessel was headed to the eastern city of Dammam, in Saudi Arabia.

