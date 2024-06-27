Vessel reports being hit by projectile off Yemen’s Hodeidah, Ambrey says

1 min read

A merchant vessel reported being hit by a projectile 84 nautical miles west of Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, British security firm Ambrey said on Thursday.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



Ambrey added that no injuries or damage were reported.



The targeted vessel was headed to the eastern city of Dammam, in Saudi Arabia.



Read more:

Russia’s sanctioned Sovcomflot says its ship rescued crew from tanker off Yemen



Trauma from Red Sea attacks adds to seafarer shortage



Houthis believed to have sunk second ship in the Red Sea: UKMTO