UAE issues warning to citizens traveling to Europe after rise in theft cases

The United Arab Emirates has issued a warning to its citizens in several European countries after it saw an increase in Emiratis reporting cases of theft while traveling.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged travelers “to exercise caution and vigilance” following “the high number of thefts involving UAE nationals in the Kingdom of Spain, the Republic of Georgia, the Italian Republic, the United Kingdom, the French Republic and the Republic of Austria.”

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the ministry shared a list of recommendations that citizens can follow to avoid being robbed.

The list includes: avoid wearing valuable or rare items; keep official documents secure at your place of residence; book cars and hotels through reputable global companies to avoid scams and fraud; follow travel guidelines specific to each destination which are regularly updated on the UAE traveler page on the ministry’s website and smart app; register for the “Twajudi” service; and save the emergency contact number for UAE nationals 0097180024.

With schools closing for the summer and temperatures in the UAE rising, Emirati families are jetting off to different continents to beat the heat, according to data from Booking.com.

The UAE tops the list of countries with the highest percentage of families who are traveling to a different continent, the leading digital travel company said in its report titled ‘Booking.com Uncovers Family Travel Trends For Summer 2024’.

