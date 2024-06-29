Theme
An undated picture shows a view of the al-Zour oil and gas installations, in the south of the Gulf state of Kuwait. (AFP)
An undated picture shows a view of the al-Zour oil and gas installations, in the south of the Gulf state of Kuwait. (File photo: AFP)

Fire breaks out at Kuwait’s al-Zour refinery, production unaffected, KIPIC says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

A limited fire broke out in a storage area belonging to Kuwait’s al-Zour refinery, but production was not affected, state-owned Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) said on Saturday.

There were no casualties and firefighters were working on containing the fire, KIPIC added in a post on X.

