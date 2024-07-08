Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A fighter jet is launched from the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower during a strike against what the U.S. military describe as Houthi military targets in Yemen, February 3, 2024. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Janae Chambers/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
A fighter jet is launched from the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower during a strike against what the U.S. military describe as Houthi military targets in Yemen, February 3, 2024. (Reuters)

US military says four Houthi drones destroyed in past 24 hours

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The US military’s Central Command said in a statement on Sunday that in the past 24 hours its forces destroyed two Houthi drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen while partner forces destroyed two Houthi drones over the Gulf of Aden.


For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“It was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels,” the statement read.

Read more:

Houthis claim attacks on two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean

EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden

US military says it destroyed two Houthi radar sites in Yemen

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size