US military says four Houthi drones destroyed in past 24 hours

The US military’s Central Command said in a statement on Sunday that in the past 24 hours its forces destroyed two Houthi drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen while partner forces destroyed two Houthi drones over the Gulf of Aden.



July 7 U.S. Central Command Update



In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.



“It was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels,” the statement read.



