View of an explosion on a ship that Houthis say is an attack by them on Greek-owned MV Tutor in the Red Sea, dated June 12, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from a video. (File photo: Reuters)
Palau-flagged cargo vessel Verbena towed to safety after Houthi attack: JMIC

The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) confirmed on Monday the Palau-flagged cargo vessel Verbena that was attacked by Yemen’s Houthis on June 13 has been towed away from its threat area and is en route to its next port of call.

The Verbena was targeted by three missiles while it was transiting the Gulf of Aden, 98 nautical miles east of Yemen’s Aden, JMIC said. Yemen’s Houthi’s later claimed responsibility for the attack.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

As a result, the cargo vessel caught fire and the crew was unable to contain it. The vessel had taken on water after the crew was rescued and transported to safety, the US Central Command said, adding one crew member was injured as a result of the attack.

