Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Camels walk in the Empty Quarter, in Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, January 10, 2024. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Camels walk in the Empty Quarter, in Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, January 10, 2024. (Reuters)

Body of Kuwaiti woman found in Saudi desert, authorities say

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The body of a Kuwaiti woman whose husband claimed she went missing in Saudi Arabia was found in the Eastern Province, the Kingdom’s authorities said on Tuesday.

The body was found in a desert area near al-Jubail, according to a police spokesperson.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Local media reports said the husband first claimed that he left his wife at a restroom while driving back to Kuwait from Bahrain along with their son and later confessed to killing her.

Reports added that the husband told the woman’s family that she disappeared in Saudi and that he didn’t know where she is, prompting them to alert the authorities.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday that Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah received a call from his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, to follow up on the matter.

Read more:

Flight carrying bodies of 45 migrants killed in Kuwait fire lands in India

Kuwait says bodies of Kuwaiti and Saudi missing in Iraq have been found

Kuwait emir appoints Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah as prime minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size