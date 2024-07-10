Body of Kuwaiti woman found in Saudi desert, authorities say

1 min read

The body of a Kuwaiti woman whose husband claimed she went missing in Saudi Arabia was found in the Eastern Province, the Kingdom’s authorities said on Tuesday.



The body was found in a desert area near al-Jubail, according to a police spokesperson.



Local media reports said the husband first claimed that he left his wife at a restroom while driving back to Kuwait from Bahrain along with their son and later confessed to killing her.



Reports added that the husband told the woman’s family that she disappeared in Saudi and that he didn’t know where she is, prompting them to alert the authorities.



Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday that Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah received a call from his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, to follow up on the matter.



