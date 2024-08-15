Will the GCC move to a four-day workweek? Employment experts weigh in

16 min read

Recruitment and human resources experts (HR) have said that a pilot scheme in Dubai reducing the working hours of some government employees during the hot summer months to a four-day week could potentially spread to the private sector and across the wider GCC.

The initiative, called ‘Our Flexible Summer,’ was launched by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) on August 12 and will continue until September 30. It involves 15 Dubai government organizations and introduces a four-day work with Fridays off, and a reduction in daily working hours from nine down to seven hours.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The scheme is designed to enhance workplace flexibility during the Gulf region’s often intense summer heat, which often exceeds 40 degrees Celsius.

This move comes nearly three years after the UAE implemented a 4.5-day workweek for federal employees and shifted its weekends to Saturday and Sunday in 2021. Sharjah followed in 2022 with a four-day workweek.

Experts have broadly welcomed the latest move.

Mursaleen Khawaja, director of Madison Pearl, a Dubai-based recruiting firm, spoke to Al Arabiya English about the potential for a shorter work week in the UAE and GCC.

He believes that “eventually” the wider UAE and GCC will follow suit in adopting a shorter workweek, although it will be a slow process.

“Most banks won’t adopt this immediately; they’ll wait for larger banks to try it out first,” Khawaja said, adding that Dubai historically leads these changes, and others follow.

Many organizations in Dubai and the rest of the UAE already offer flexibility on Fridays with a 4.5-day working week, so “if Fridays were off, it would not be a major shift,” Khawaja noted.

Regarding productivity concerns, Khawaja said employers had feared this might affect productivity, but looking at statistics, “it hasn’t had any significant decline in working productivity – people manage time more efficiently, and it’s made a positive mental impact on employees.”

He emphasized the importance of flexibility for job candidates saying “people are very, very keen” to work in flexible organizations. They often ask about a 4 or 4.5-day workweek.

While a good salary remains important, candidates today expect flexibility in addition to a good salary and title, Khawaja added.

‘Saudi Arabia could follow suit’

Khurram Shehzad, Director of PROVEN, a Saudi-based business services company, believes the Dubai trial is driven by worker well-being and boosting the emirate’s global competitiveness.

“Dubai has always been adopting ways to ensure that its workers have a proper work-life balance,” he told Al Arabiya English. This approach aims to enhance employee satisfaction, reduce burnout, and allow workers more quality time with family and friends.

Trialing shorter work hours could “increase economic growth, bring new opportunities in tourism and leisure… and foster innovation and creativity,” Shehzad added. It could also help attract and retain global talent.

Regarding the private sector, Shehzad is optimistic.

“I see [more] private companies adopting this change” depending on the business domain.

Shehzad predicted, “More leisure, family and free time would mean that other businesses, such as the hospitality industry, will see a surge in their business activity. Hence, it will be a win-win proposition.”

Shehzad predicted that more leisure and free time would boost the hospitality industry. However, he cautioned that the pilot project must be carefully monitored to avoid potential risks.

Regarding Dubai’s global competitiveness, Shehzad emphasized that the outcome of the pilot project would be crucial.

He suggested that if fully implemented, Dubai could “gain potential benefits of higher employee retention rate and improved productivity.”

Shehzad also believes other emirates will follow if the trial is successful. Looking at the broader GCC, he noted that

“UAE’s early adoption and results will influence decision-making in other countries.” He mentioned Saudi Arabia’s efforts to become more resident and employee-friendly, adding, “I [wouldn’t] be surprised if Saudi also adopts this in the not-so-distant future.”

Looking at the broader GCC context, Shehzad noted that while each country would conduct its own assessment, “UAE’s early adoption and its result will have a great influence on their decision making.” He specifically mentioned Saudi Arabia’s efforts to become more resident and employee-friendly, stating, “I won’t be surprised if Saudi also adopts this in the not-so-distant future.”

Professor Fiona Robson, head of Edinburgh Business School and School of Social Sciences, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, cautioned that shorter workweeks could add extra stress to employees if the same work load and quality are expected.

“If employees work longer days, organizations need to be alert in case of employee burnout and take necessary steps,” she said, adding that teamwork could suffer if there are fewer days of working together.

“Part-time staff may also feel disadvantaged and look for work elsewhere. Some employees may also find any sort of change challenging, which could impact their engagement and satisfaction,” she added. Organizations must carefully think about how to consult over and implement a four-day working week.

‘A progressive idea’

Despite these concerns, Robson says implementing a four-day working week can be perceived as progressive to international stakeholders, suggesting that organizations are flexible and modern.”

“In a world where CSR and sustainability are critical issues… a four-day week has a range of potential benefits including reduced travel and reduced employee sickness absence – this may make UAE-based organizations attractive as a partner,” she added. However, concerns about reduced staff availability must be addressed, and organizations need to demonstrate their commitment to excellent service and productivity.

“Whilst it could potentially affect competitiveness if their competitors remain on a five-day week, careful planning and regular evaluations can minimize the potential issues,” she told Al Arabiya English.

According to Robson, the key benefit for employees is that having three days off can positively impact their work-life balance, well-being, and caring responsibilities.

“For the emirate as a whole, if the four-day working week leads to increased productivity and profitability, this will reflect well,” Robson said.

‘A 4-day work week isn’t for every industry’

Nina Pacic, a people business partner at Sovereign PRO Partner Group, told Al Arabiya English that a shift to a four-day working week has been a “recurring speculation in Dubai and internationally.”

“Depending on the results of this pilot scheme, it could be expected that these government organizations and other government offices across the GCC opt to remain on a four-day week,” she said. However, she believes it’s currently unlikely that the private sector will follow suit due to the desire to maximize operations.



If Dubai implements a four-day workweek, it might operate more efficiently on active days “but may reduce efficiencies where other international markets are still operating the additional day” leading to reduced competitiveness, Pacic added.

She also believes a shorter work week wouldn’t benefit all industries, particularly tourism and finance.

“When international financial markets are active, the local economy might comparatively sacrifice live-engagement and movements from investors over the inactive day. So, unless managed effectively, these markets may experience pitfalls of a shortened week.”

However, if the four-day workweek trial is successful in Dubai, Pacic believes other emirates and the wider GCC could follow suit.

“Other GCC countries, such as Saudi Arabia, could likely experience mirrored initiatives within their own labor policies, with the aim of replicating the success of Dubai and Sharjah across the Gulf,” she said. “It could be expected that a similar implementation of a four-day working week in countries such as Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, could come in the form of a flexible daily schedule, such as shift work.”

UAE-based Career and corporate coach Noona Nafousi said the 4.5-day workweek was Dubai’s first step towards work-life balance reform.

“It was well-received, leading to improved morale and productivity,” she said. “This new trial is a natural progression, seeking further gains in these areas. Dubai often sets the standard for workplace innovation. If this trial succeeds, the private sector will likely follow suit, particularly in industries where flexibility can enhance productivity. The precedent could reshape business norms.”

Shorter workweeks can position Dubai as a leader in progressive labor practices. This could attract top talent and international businesses, ultimately boosting its global competitiveness. Innovation in work culture can be a key differentiator.”

Nafousi said Dubai’s success often influences the rest of the UAE.

“If the four-day week proves effective, it’s likely that other emirates will adopt similar models to maintain their competitiveness within the country. This could lead to a nationwide shift.”

“Dubai is (also) a trendsetter in the region. A successful four-day workweek could inspire similar changes across the GCC, including in Saudi Arabia. This could pave the way for broader adoption of flexible work schedules across the Gulf.”

Najla Najm, Career Practice Leader for the Middle East at Mercer, told Al Arabiya English, that “most four-day week pilot studies have shown that the majority of employees self-reported higher productivity.” She added that one report observed workers “actively sought out technologies that improved their productivity” during shorter weeks and pointed out the health risks associated with long working hours and the potential advantages of a shorter work week.

She stated, “A four-day week allows more time for people to exercise, undertake physical therapy, plan healthy meals, or catch up on sleep.”

Najm cited research showing that “78 percent of employers reported that their employees felt less stressed” after implementing a four-day week. However, she cautioned that employee reactions might vary, with some embracing the change and others struggling to adapt.

“A four-day work week is also an opportunity for organisations to provide a greater work life balance to employees that have families, carer responsibilities and other personal commitments,” Najm explained.

She emphasized the importance of clear expectations and structure when implementing a four-day week, suggesting that employers should “consider wrapping a four-day offering into a wider health and well-being strategy.”

ajm stressed that success would depend on “correct implementation, with organizations needing to ensure adequate staffing and the use of digital tools to maintain service standards.”

“It is likely that some sectors would take longer to implement a four-day working week to ensure their operations continue seamlessly, but there is every indication that they would reap the same benefits widely seen from pilot studies.”

Anil Singh, senior vice president and country leader for Saudi Arabia at TASC Group, told Al Arabiya English that, if the trial proves successful, it could pave the way for the private sector to adopt a four-day working week, adding “it is likely that other emirates within the UAE might consider adopting similar policies.”

“The positive outcomes, such as increased employee satisfaction and improved work-life balance, could encourage neighbouring emirates to explore flexible working arrangements. Sharjah’s earlier adoption of a four-day workweek and its positive results have already set a precedent within the UAE, demonstrating that such policies can significantly benefit employees and employers.

This initiative also has the potential to influence labour policies across the GCC, including in countries like Saudi Arabia, he said.

“As the region continues to modernise and diversify its economies, governments may look to Dubai’s example as a way to enhance employee well-being and attract global talent. However, the feasibility of a four-day workweek across the Gulf will depend on each country’s unique economic conditions, labour market dynamics, and cultural attitudes toward work.

While some sectors may readily adopt a shorter workweek, others may require more gradual adjustments.”

Singh said the primary benefits of a four-day working week include significant improvements in employee well-being, greater work-life balance, and increased productivity.

“Drawing from Sharjah’s experience, the impact of a shorter workweek is profound. Studies have shown that Sharjah’s implementation of a four-day workweek led to a 90 percent increase in job satisfaction, an 87 percent improvement in mental health, and an 86 percent boost in productivity. This evidence underscores the potential for Dubai to see similar positive outcomes if the four-day workweek is adopted.”

AI makes a shorter workweek ‘more viable’

Pacic also mentioned that advances in AI could lead to a global trend of shorter workweeks, with AI handling routine jobs.

“With the introduction and constant developments in AI, the introduction of a four-day workweek is increasingly possible because of the added and improved productivity through AI automation,” she said.

Robson agrees: “AI and automation are pivotal in the future of work, and the idea of a four-day working week could be a strategic response to these advancements. However, it’s essential to handle this transition [sensitively] prevent employees from interpreting it as a workforce reduction.”

‘A 4-day week is on our radar’

Natasha Hatherall-Shawe, Founder and CEO of TishTash Communications, said she has considered reducing her staff’s workweek to four days.

“People value work/life balance more than ever today, especially the younger generations,” she said. “Flexible and hybrid working is no longer a nice to have; it’s almost expected.”

Businesses, she said, “have to evolve and move with the times.”

TishTash Communications moved to a 4.5-day week three years ago, and Hatherall-Shawe said it’s been one of the best decisions for her business, improving staff attrition and performance.

“We have thought about moving to a four-day week. We don’t feel ready yet," but it’s on our radar for the future, so we’ll pay attention to what happens here with the public sector and their learnings and it may be something we consider for 2025.”

Other nations following suit

In recent years, a growing number of nations have been challenging the traditional five-day workweek, experimenting with reduced hours in a bid to boost productivity and improve work-life balance.

Iceland made headlines with its groundbreaking experiment, conducting large-scale trials of a four-day workweek between 2015 and 2019, with overwhelmingly positive results. Participants reported reduced stress and burnout while maintaining or even increasing productivity. This success has inspired other countries to follow suit.

Spain joined the movement in 2021, launching a pilot program for companies to test a 32-hour workweek. The government-backed trial aimed to assess whether shorter hours can lead to increased productivity and worker satisfaction.

In Asia, Japan has been encouraging its notoriously overworked workforce to embrace change. The government has been promoting the adoption of four-day workweeks among companies, hoping to address the country’s long-standing issues with work-life balance and boost economic productivity.

Europe has seen further developments, with Belgium approving a labor reform in 2022 that allows employees to request a four-day workweek without a reduction in total hours worked. Meanwhile, Scotland began a trial of a four-day workweek for select companies in 2023.

Read more:

Dubai trialing four-day work week, reduced hours for govt employees during summer

UAE’s sweltering summer heat takes its toll on health facilities, workers and pets

UAE mosques ordered to shorten Friday sermons until end of summer