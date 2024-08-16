Theme
Military personnel of Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council are pictured during their redeployment from the southern Yemeni province of Abyan, Yemen December 14, 2020. (Reuters)
Suicide bomber kills 16 soldiers in southern Yemen, council says

Al Arabiya English
1 min read

A suicide bomber killed 16 Yemeni soldiers and wounded 18 other troops in a military post in the southern province of Abyan on Friday morning, authorities said.

The attacker “drove a booby-trapped car into a site for the security forces,” in the Mudiyah district, Mohammed al-Naqib, a spokesperson for the Southern Transitional Council, said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, but militants linked to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) have stepped up attacks on military facilities in Yemen.

The Southern Transitional Council has stepped up offensives against al-Qaeda elements in Abyan over the past year.

with Reuters

