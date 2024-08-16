Suicide bomber kills 16 soldiers in southern Yemen, council says

A suicide bomber killed 16 Yemeni soldiers and wounded 18 other troops in a military post in the southern province of Abyan on Friday morning, authorities said.
The attacker “drove a booby-trapped car into a site for the security forces,” in the Mudiyah district, Mohammed al-Naqib, a spokesperson for the Southern Transitional Council, said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
No group immediately claimed responsibility, but militants linked to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) have stepped up attacks on military facilities in Yemen.
The Southern Transitional Council has stepped up offensives against al-Qaeda elements in Abyan over the past year.
with Reuters
Read more:
Yemen rivals threaten to resume war as hunger, cholera worsen in the poor nation: UN
Ship reports small arms fire off Eritrea, says Ambrey
US imposes sanctions targeting Houthi, Hezbollah trade