Yemeni coast guard boats patrol a coastal area off the southern city of Aden, Yemen. (File photo: Reuters)
Yemeni coast guard boats patrol a coastal area off the southern city of Aden, Yemen. (File photo: Reuters)

Ship reports damage after encounter with uncrewed vessel off Yemen, UKMTO says

A vessel reported an explosion close to it that caused minor damage after an encounter with an uncrewed vessel 57 nautical miles south of Yemen’s port of Aden, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Thursday.

The vessel and its crew were safe and it was proceeding to its next port of call.

On Wednesday, the captain of the cargo ship sailing off the coast of Aden reported a total of five explosions in nearby waters, UKMTO said, later identifying the vessel as the SW North Wind I.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

