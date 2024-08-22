Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted two vessels in Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

1 min read

Yemen’s Houthis targeted the Sounion oil tanker and the SW North Wind I vessel in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the Iran-aligned group’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Houthis said the Sounion “belongs to a company that has ties with the Israeli enemy” and was “accurately and directly hit” with drones and missiles.

The Houthis, in their Thursday statement, said their “operations... will not stop until the aggression is stopped”, referring to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

