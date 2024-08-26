GCC secretary general calls for action against Israeli occupation at Alpbach Forum

2 min read

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi has called for urgent international action to address the Israeli occupation of Palestine and the ongoing violations in Gaza, which he identified as the primary drivers of escalating crises in the Middle East, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

Speaking at the “Alpbach Forum 2024,” a United Nations-Austria initiative focused on multilateral partnerships, Albudaiwi urged the global leader to confront the Israeli occupation and support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, SPA added.

Albudaiwi’s remarks at the forum, organized by Austria’s Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs, emphasized the need for an international conference involving all relevant parties to discuss ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders. He stressed that holding Israel accountable for its actions is crucial to achieving lasting peace in the region.

According to SPA, The GCC Secretary General also highlighted the importance of reforming and strengthening the United Nations’ role in maintaining global peace and security, particularly in a time of unprecedented instability.

He warned of new threats to regional and international security, including the use of armed proxies by states, the proliferation of nuclear weapons and the role of artificial intelligence in information warfare.

Additionally, Albudaiwi reiterated the GCC’s commitment to peaceful conflict resolution, international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, particularly concerning sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He pointed to recent GCC initiatives aimed at fostering conditions for negotiations and highlighted the council’s ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian aid to conflict-affected areas such as Yemen and Sudan, recognizing the severe impact of these crises on food security and civilian well-being.

The “Alpbach Forum 2024,” which runs from August 24 to 26, serves as a platform for discussing multilateral cooperation and strengthening global partnerships in the face of emerging challenges.

