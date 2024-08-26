Kuwait replaces finance minister after Emir signs off Cabinet reshuffle

1 min read

Kuwait’s ruler signed a decree to reshuffle the Gulf nation’s cabinet on Sunday, a move that included ousting the finance chief and changing three other portfolios.

Noora Al-Fassam, who’d been working in the private sector, replaced Anwar Al-Mudhaf as finance minister and state minister for economic affairs and investment, state-run KUNA reported.

Al-Mudhaf had only served in the post since January.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

New ministers were also named to Kuwait’s commerce and industry post, as well as to the housing and education departments.

Al-Fassam becomes Kuwait’s eighth finance minister since 2020.

The frequent turnover of cabinet members in the OPEC-member state has given successive ministers little opportunity to push through reform and bring stability, with the cycle of disruption delaying economic diversification and deterring foreign investment.

Read more:

Kuwait forms new government headed by Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah

Kuwait’s emir dissolves parliament, suspends certain constitution articles