Abu Dhabi allows 90-day paid maternity leave for women in private sector

On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi announced details of extended maternity leave for Emirati women working in the private sector as part of the emirate’s initiative to promote social and family cohesion and foster a nurturing environment for newborns.

As part of the initiative, the duration of paid maternity leave has been extended to 90 days and will apply to all women who give birth from September 1, 2024, onwards, the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA) said in a statement.

The new benefits will be available to Emirati women working in the private sector who have a family book issued in Abu Dhabi and have obtained a no-objection certificate from their employer, authorities said.

To qualify for the benefits, women must apply for the service within the first 30 days of delivery. They must also provide a valid salary certificate and bank account details, including IBAN.

Further details regarding the service and the commencement date for accepting applications will be provided in September, SSA said.

The initiative is being implemented as part of the recently launched Emirati Family Growth Support Program by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi.

“This effort promotes social and family cohesion, ensuring that infants receive the care and support they need for healthy growth and development within their families and communities,” Director General of SSA Dr. Bushra Al Mulla said.

She added: “This initiative is in line with the government’s directives to encourage Emiratis to join the private sector and is aligned with SSA’s strategic vision of enhancing the stability of Emirati families while increasing their social contribution.”

