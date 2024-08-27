UAE requests France to provide consular assistance for Telegram founder Pavel Durov

3 min read

The United Arab Emirates has formally requested that the French Government ensure Telegram founder Pavel Durov receives all necessary consular services following his arrest in Paris, according to a statement from the UAE foreign ministry on Monday.

Durov, a UAE citizen, was detained by French authorities at Paris–Le Bourget Airport late Saturday. His arrest is part of a broader investigation into the messaging app.

France’s OFMIN, an office tasked with preventing violence against minors, had issued an arrest warrant for Durov in a preliminary investigation into alleged offenses including fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organized crime and promotion of terrorism, one source said, accusing Durov of failing to take action to curb the criminal use of his platform.

In a statement posted on its platform after his arrest, Telegram said the messaging app abides by EU laws, and its moderation is “within industry standards and constantly improving.”

“It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform,” Telegram’s post said. “Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as means of communication and as a source of vital information. We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all.”

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X who has in the past called himself a “ free speech absolutist” posted “#freePavel” in support of Durov following the arrest.

Born in Soviet times into a family of academics in Leningrad, now known as Saint Petersburg, the 39-year-old billionaire spent his childhood in Italy before building up Russia’s then biggest social network VKontakte (VK) in his early 20s.

He set up Telegram after leaving Russia a decade ago, and Forbes magazine estimates his current fortune at $15.5 billion.

Telegram, an encrypted messaging app based in Dubai, has positioned itself as an alternative to US-owned platforms, which have been criticized for their commercial exploitation of users’ personal data.

Telegram has committed to never disclosing information about its users.

In a rare interview given to talk show host Tucker Carlson in April, Durov said he wanted to launch an encrypted messaging app after coming under pressure from the Russian government while working at VK.

He said he then tried to settle in Berlin, London, Singapore and San Francisco before choosing Dubai, which he praised for its business environment and “neutrality”.

The UAE foreign ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation, focusing on safeguarding Durov's rights and ensuring he receives appropriate support throughout the process.

