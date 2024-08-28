Theme
Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion is pictured in Yarımca, Gulf of Izmit, east of Istanbul, Turkey, May 31, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
EU mission in Red Sea considering towing oil tanker Sounion from Red Sea: Source

Reuters
The EU’s mission in the Red Sea, known as Aspides, is assessing protective measures including towing the MV Sounion oil tanker that was recently targeted off Yemen’s coast, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Pentagon said on Tuesday the Greek-flagged crude oil tanker was still on fire in the Red Sea and appears to be leaking oil.

