.
.
.
.
Language

Israel’s PM Netanyahu orders advancement of West Bank settler housing projects

A picture shows the Israeli settlements of Mitzpe Kramim (R) and Kokhav HaShahar (l) in the occupied West Bank on June 18, 2020. (AFP)
A picture shows the Israeli settlements of Mitzpe Kramim (R) and Kokhav HaShahar (l) in the occupied West Bank on June 18, 2020. (AFP)

Israel’s PM Netanyahu orders advancement of West Bank settler housing projects

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered on Monday that plans be advanced to construct some 800 homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, an official statement said.

The announcement was widely expected ahead of the January 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, who unlike outgoing President Donald Trump, has been critical of Israeli settlement policies in the past.

“The prime minister ordered the advancement of construction of hundreds of homes in Judea and Samaria,” the statement issued by Netanyahu’s office said, using the Biblical names for the West Bank.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It said the 800 homes would be built in the settlements of Beit El, Tal Menashe, Rehelim, Shavei Shomron, Barkan, Karnei Shomron and Givat Zeev, but gave no starting date for construction.

In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Israeli PM Netanyahu checks the area map during visit to Ariel settlement in the West Bank. (AP)
In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Israeli PM Netanyahu checks the area map during visit to Ariel settlement in the West Bank. (AP)

Read more:

A brief history of previous Palestine peace deals – and their failure

Annexation of occupied West Bank up to Israel: Pompeo

Russia: Israel annexing West Bank would undermine prospect of Palestinian state

Palestinians have condemned Israeli settlement activity, on lands captured in the 1967 Middle East war, as an obstacle to the creation of a state they seek to create in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Most countries regard the settlements that Israel has built on occupied land as illegal. Israel cites historical, political and biblical links to the West Bank and over 440,000 Israeli settlers live there, among three million Palestinians.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More