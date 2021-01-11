.
Saudi Arabia's KSrelief distributes winter kits to over 100,000 families in Lebanon

KSrelief volunteers help distribute winter kits to families in Lebanon. (Twitter)
Lebanon crisis

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed winter kits to 117,000 vulnerable families in Lebanon, the humanitarian center said on Sunday.

The families included Syrian and Palestinian refugees located in several areas around the country, KSrelief said on Twitter.

The kits comprised of winter bags, blankets, and clothes.

Saudi Arabia has set up 37 humanitarian projects in Lebanon through KSrelief, including ones focused on food security, health, and education.

Last month, KSrelief announced it would be rebuilding the Syrian refugee camp that was set on fire in northern Lebanon following a fight between members of the camp and a local Lebanese family.

Hundreds of Syrian refugees were forced to flee the makeshift camp after their tents were torched.

While volunteers rebuild the camp, KSrelief said it would be offering those affected secure housing in the meantime.

Saudi Arabia regularly offers aid to the Lebanese people and vulnerable groups living in the country. Following the aftermath of the deadly Beirut port explosion, KSrelief sent thousands of aid packages to victims of the blast.

The packages included medicines, burn treatment supplies, intravenous fluids, masks, sanitizers, and surgical sutures, as well as food baskets, flour, dates, and shelter kits.

