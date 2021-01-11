.
.
.
.
Language

Turkey, Greece to resume talks on maritime disputes later this month

A view of Turkey's research vessel, Oruc Reis anchored off the coast of Antalya on the Mediterranean, Turkey, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that Oruc Reis was withdrawn from a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean that has been at the heart of a summer stand-off between Turkey and Greece over energy rights. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
A view of Turkey's research vessel, Oruc Reis anchored off the coast of Antalya on the Mediterranean, Turkey, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that Oruc Reis was withdrawn from a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean that has been at the heart of a summer stand-off between Turkey and Greece over energy rights. (AP)

Turkey, Greece to resume talks on maritime disputes later this month

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Turkey and Greece will resume suspended exploratory talks over territorial claims in the Mediterranean Sea and other issues on Jan. 25 in Istanbul, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday, hours after Ankara invited Athens for talks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Both Ankara and Athens said earlier on Monday they were willing to resume the exploratory talks, which were suspended in 2016 after 60 rounds of talks in 14 years.

Read more:

Turkey invites Greece to Maritime dispute talks

Turkey's Erdogan says Gulf rapprochement “very beneficial” for region

Turkey says talks with France to normalize ties going well

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More