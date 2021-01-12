.
Israeli patrol kidnaps Lebanese shepherd from border town: Lebanon state media

An Israeli tank patrols the Shebaa Farms area, wedged between Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights July 8, 2009. (Reuters)
Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

An Israeli patrol kidnapped a Lebanese shepherd near the border in the South Lebanon village of Kfarshouba and took him into Israeli territory, Lebanon’s state-owned news agency NNA reported.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said the Israeli army arrested a Lebanese shepherd who “intentionally infiltrated the borders” from Lebanon into Israeli territory and was transferred to the security forces for investigation.

Tensions are flaring this week between Israel and Lebanon. Lebanon will file an urgent complaint with the United Nations against Israel’s daily violations of its airspace amid intensifying drone reconnaissance and mock raids around the country.

Adraee added that Hezbollah “uses sheep herders on missions” to gather information and monitor IDF forces.

“The arrested Lebanese shepherd belongs to a group identified as collaborating with Hezbollah, in the last attempt of Hezbollah terrorists to infiltrate into Israel in the area of Mount Ross several months ago in order to carry out an attack, a Lebanese shepherd provided assistance to the terrorists of the organization in that attempt,” Israeli army spokesman added.

