Ethiopian forces kill Sudanese citizen, arrest 3 others at border area

Ethiopians cross into Sudan as they flee the fighting to settle in the Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border. (File photo: Reuters)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Ethiopian forces have killed a Sudanese citizen and captured three others at its border area with Sudan, according to Al Arabiya sources.

The sources said that after the forces killed the Sudanese citizen and captured the three other citizens, it demanded a ransom in exchange for their release.

Ethiopian women are seen in the Sudan-Ethiopia border area of al-Fashqa, in eastern Kassala state, Sudan. (Reuters)
“It is likely that the incident was within the framework of the gangs operating at the border area,” according to a source who spoke to Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Khartoum.

Tensions have been running high between Khartoum and Addis Ababa over the al-Fashaqa region, which has been hit by deadly clashes in recent weeks.

The region is inhabited by Ethiopian farmers who cultivate fertile land claimed by Sudan.

