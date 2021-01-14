Ethiopian forces kill Sudanese citizen, arrest 3 others at border area

Ethiopian forces have killed a Sudanese citizen and captured three others at its border area with Sudan, according to Al Arabiya sources.

The sources said that after the forces killed the Sudanese citizen and captured the three other citizens, it demanded a ransom in exchange for their release.

“It is likely that the incident was within the framework of the gangs operating at the border area,” according to a source who spoke to Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Khartoum.

Tensions have been running high between Khartoum and Addis Ababa over the al-Fashaqa region, which has been hit by deadly clashes in recent weeks.

The region is inhabited by Ethiopian farmers who cultivate fertile land claimed by Sudan.

