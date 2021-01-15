.
US issues new sanctions on Iran organizations for arming military, IRGC

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on September 22, 2019 shows members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) marching. (AFP)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

The US announced new sanctions Friday on Iran’s Marine, Aerospace and Aviation Industries organizations for their role in manufacturing lethal military equipment for Iran’s military and the IRGC.

“Today, we are announcing the designation of Iran’s Marine Industries Organization (MIO), Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), and the Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) for engaging in activities that materially contribute to the supply, sale, or transfer, directly or indirectly, to or from Iran, or for the use in or benefit of Iran, of arms or related materiel, including spare parts,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

He said each of the entities was manufacturing lethal military equipment for Iran’s military, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

This includes attack boats, missiles, and combat drones, Pompeo said.

“Iranian conventional arms proliferation poses a persistent threat to regional and international security, as evidenced by Iran’s continued military support and confirmed arms transfers that fuel ongoing conflict in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and elsewhere,” Pompeo also said Friday.

The outgoing top US diplomat called upon all states to prohibit the sale, supply, or transfer of arms to or from Iran. “The United States will continue working with its partners in the international community to pressure the Iranian regime to fundamentally change its behavior,” Pompeo said.

