Iran’s long-range missile land close to US Navy ships in Indian Ocean

Iranian clergymen watch a Shahab-3 long-range ballistic missile fird by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the desert outside the holy city of Qom. (File photo: AFP)
Iran military

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Long-range missiles from Iran landed close to a commercial ship in the Indian Ocean and 100 miles from the Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group of the US Navy, according to a Fox News report.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards test-fired ballistic missiles against targets in the Indian Ocean as they wrapped up a two-day exercise on Saturday, their official website reported.

The missiles of “various classes” targeted “the enemy’s battleships and destroyed them from 1,800 kilometers (1,125 miles) away,” according to the Sepahnews website.

A video released by state television showed two missiles being launched and targets being hit at sea.

Iran's armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri was present on the second day of the drill, alongside

Guards chief Major General Hossein Salami and aerospace commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh.

"One of our major goals in defence policies and strategies is to be able to target enemy ships, including aircraft carriers and battleships, using long-range ballistic missiles," Salami said, quoted by Sepahnews.

Iran test-fires ballistic missiles on targets in the Indian Ocean

Iran fires ‘abundant’ missiles, drones in latest military drill exercise: State TV

(With AFP)

