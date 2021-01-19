Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative conference to host over 140 speakers

Saudi Arabia’s fourth annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference will feature more than 140 speakers throughout the event next week, according to a statement.

Yassir al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and chairman of energy-giant Saudi Aramco, will officially open FII on January 27 under the theme “The Neo-Renaissance.”

Al-Rumayyan will be joined by David Solomon, chairman & CEO of The Goldman Sachs Group, Thomas Gottstein, CEO of Credit Suisse Group, Ray Dalio, co-chairman & CIO of Bridgewater Associates, and Marco Alvarez, CEO of Snam, for a discussion on how the global investment community can use the global economic downturn caused by the coronavirus to build a more sustainable future.

Also in attendance will be Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s Minister of Energy, who will be joined by Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, Patrick Pouyanne, chairman and CEO of Total, and Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy and group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), who will join together to discuss the future of investment in the energy sector.

Other high-profile names that have already been confirmed include Khalid al-Falih, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, Lord Gerry Grimstone, the UK’s Minister of State for Trade, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World, and Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Ministry of International Cooperation of Egypt.

“There has never been a more important time for leaders, investors and policy makers to come together to work towards re-energizing the global economy,” al-Rumayyan said in a previous statement in the lead up to the conference.

Saudi Arabia previously postponed the fourth FII conference to January 2021 from October 2020 due to global travel issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The 4th edition of FII will see the most innovative technologies to facilitate global conversations and to be inclusive at the benefit of all of humanity,” Richard Attias, the CEO of the FII Institute earlier said.

“The FII Institute will act as a catalyst and a pioneer to allow interaction and exchange of disruptive ideas. There has never been a more important time to bring the greatest minds together to harness this opportunity to reimagine our world.”

This year the conference will differ from previous editions, as the main program will be livestreamed from Riyadh, the Kingdom’s capital, without participants in attendance due to coronavirus social distancing measures.

In October 2019, more than 6,000 executives and participants attended the third Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.

