Iran’s Rouhani calls on US President-elect Biden to return to nuclear deal

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on September 23, 2020, shows President Hassan Rouhani chairing a cabinet meeting in the capital Tehran. (Iranian Presidency/AFP)
President Hassan Rouhani chairing a cabinet meeting in the capital Tehran. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday to return to a 2015 nuclear deal and lift crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Biden, who takes office on Wednesday, has said the United States will rejoin the pact that includes restrictions on Iran’s nuclear work if Tehran resumes strict compliance.

“The ball is in the US court now. If Washington returns to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact,” Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.

“Today, we expect the incoming US administration to return to the rule of law and commit themselves, and if they can, in the next four years, to remove all the black spots of the previous four years,” he said.

Tensions have grown between Tehran and Washington since 2018, when US President Donald Trump exited the deal between Iran and six world powers that sought to limit Tehran’s nuclear program and prevent it developing atomic weapons. Washington reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

President Trump signs a document reinstating sanctions against Iran after announcing the US withdrawal from the Iran Nuclear deal at the White House. (File photo: AFP)

Iran, which denies ever seeking nuclear arms, retaliated to Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy by gradually breaching accord. Tehran has repeatedly said it can quickly reverse those violations if US sanctions are removed.

Antony Blinken, Biden’s choice for secretary of state, said on Tuesday the United States would not take a quick decision on whether to rejoin the pact.

“US President Donald Trump’s political career is over today and his ‘maximum pressure’ policy on Iran has completely failed,” Rouhani said. “Trump is dead but the nuclear deal is still alive.”

