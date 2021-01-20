.
.
.
.
Language

Israel, Syria officials discuss removal of Iran and its militias from Syria: Report

A military helicopter is seen at the Russian Hmeimim military base in Latakia province, in the northwest of Syria, on February 16, 2016. AFP
A military helicopter is seen at the Russian Hmeimim military base in Latakia province, in the northwest of Syria. (File photo: AFP)

Israel, Syria officials discuss removal of Iran and its militias from Syria: Report

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Israel’s demand to remove Iran and its militias from Syria was discussed by Syrian and Israeli officials last month at the Russian Hmeimim base in Syria’s Latakia, according to the Syrian Bridges Center for Studies.

According to the report, the meeting included the Director of Syria’s National Security Office Major General Ali Mamlouk, Security Advisor at the Syrian Palace Bassam Hassan, Israel’s former chief of staff of the Israeli army Gadi Eisenkot and former Mossad general Ari bin Menashe. Alexander Tchaikov, the commander of the Russian forces in Syria, was also present at the meeting.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Observers and international affairs experts have been monitoring Russia’s work as a mediator between Syria and Israel in recent weeks. Sources have confirmed that Israeli army has been informing the Russians of airstrikes on Syria beforehand. After the recent “Abraham Accords” peace deals between Israel and Arab states, some have speculated that Syria may be next, despite Iranian presence on its soil, after multiple Syrian officials openly discussed the possibility of peace after negotiations.

The center said that the Syrian delegation requested facilitating the return to the Arab League and obtaining financial aid to pay off Iranian debts along with stopping western sanctions to open the way for Syria to expel Iran.

The center added that Israeli demands included “completely removing Iran, Hezbollah and Tehran's militias and forming a government that includes the opposition, restructuring the security and military establishment.”

The center added that the meeting did not conclude with specific agreements, but that it constituted the beginning of a path that Russia is pushing toward and is expected to witness a major expansion in 2021.

The report added that Moscow believes that building a direct relationship between the regime and Israel could constitute a lifeline for the regime and obtain international support for its political project in Syria.

Last Tuesday, Israel, with US support, launched the heaviest raids on Iranian and Syrian sites in northeastern Syria.

The Israeli army announced in its annual report for 2020 that it carried out 50 air strikes on targets in Syria and launched more than 500 missiles and smart missiles during the past year, with the aim of preventing Iran's positioning in Syria.

Read more:

Iran denies reports that Israeli strikes on Syria led to deaths: Fars

Israel struck Syria after US' Pompeo, Mossad’s Cohen discussed airstrike: US official

Syrian soldiers, Iran-backed fighters among 40 killed in deadliest Israeli strikes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More