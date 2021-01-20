.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi following their talks in Moscow, Russia February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia refuses Syria’s use as an arena for an Iran-Israel confrontation: Lavrov

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Russia refuses the use of Syria as an arena for an Iranian-Israeli confrontation and it does not want to use Syrian land against Israel, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“So, our dear Israeli colleagues, if you have facts that your state is facing threats from the Syrian territory, report the facts urgently and we will take every measure to neutralize the threat,” Lavrov added.

Lavrov’s comments came after Israel, with US support, launched the heaviest raids on Iranian and Syrian sites in northeastern Syria last Tuesday. Observers and international affairs experts have been monitoring Russia’s work as a mediator between Syria and Israel in recent weeks. Sources have confirmed that Israeli army has been informing the Russians of airstrikes on Syria beforehand.

Lavrov said that Russia refuses that Syrian territories be used as a battle zone to settle regional conflicts.

Lavrov added that Russia will not “chase” US military out from Syria or engage in hostilities, but it does engage in a dialog with Washington.

“Yes, we have contacts with the US in the military - not because we recognize the legitimacy of their presence there, but simply because they have to act within certain boundaries,” Lavrov added.

“We will not engage in hostilities, of course. But, since they are already there, we engage in a dialog on the so-called de-conflicting, in which we seek to ensure compliance with certain rules,” he said in his remarks.

