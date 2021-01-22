.
ISIS claims attack inside Iraq’s capital of Baghdad, US says terrorist threat remains

Mourners carry a flag-draped coffin of a suicide bomb victim, Ahmed Reda, during his funeral procession at the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP)
Mourners carry a flag-draped coffin of a suicide bomb victim, Ahmed Reda, during his funeral procession at the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP)

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the twin suicide bombings that rocked the Iraqi capital on Thursday and killed at least 32 people.

A message on the terrorist group’s Telegram channel said that two of its members blew themselves up in Tayaran Square in the center of Baghdad.

Reuters journalists arriving after the blasts saw pools of blood and discarded shoes at the site, a clothing market in Tayaran Square in the center of the city. Health authorities said at least 110 people had been wounded.

Thursday's attack took place in the same market that was struck in the last big attack, in January 2018, when at least 27 people were killed.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held an urgent meeting with top security commanders to discuss the attacks, after which he fired senior officials, and security and police commanders.

Kadhimi’s government said a security breach allowed the bombing to take place.

Security forces work at the site of a deadly bomb attack in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP)
Security forces work at the site of a deadly bomb attack in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP)

The acting US Secretary of State quickly condemned the terrorist attack.

“They were vicious acts of mass murder and a sobering reminder of the terrorism that continues to threaten the lives of innocent Iraqis,” acting Secretary of State Daniel Smith said.

Smith is in office until Anthony Blinken, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the top US diplomat position, is confirmed by the Senate.

With Reuters

