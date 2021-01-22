Iranian human rights lawyer moved back to notorious prison after surgery: Husband

Prominent Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh was moved back to prison this week after being temporarily released due to health concerns, her husband has revealed.

Sotoudeh, 57, returned to the notorious Qarchak prison just days after she underwent an angiogram at a hospital in Tehran, her husband Reza Khandan said.

“Unfortunately, the conditions of prisoners in Iran are miserable, and prisoners with physical problems and illnesses have it worse,” wrote on Twitter.

Sotoudeh, a winner of the European Parliament’s Sakharov prize, was arrested in 2018 on espionage charges, spreading propaganda, and insulting Iran’s supreme leader. She denies all charges.

In 2019, Sotoudeh was sentenced to 38 years in prison and 148 lashes.

Last September, Sotoudeh ended a 46-day hunger strike to protest the risk that political prisoners in Iran face amid the coronavirus pandemic due to deteriorating health.

Protests erupted in several Iranian prisons in late March over concerns about the spread of coronavirus in prisons.

According to the rights group Amnesty International, around 36 prisoners are believed to have been killed by security forces during the protests.

