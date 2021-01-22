.
.
.
.
Language

Iranian human rights lawyer moved back to notorious prison after surgery: Husband

Iranian lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh smiles at her home in Tehran on September 18, 2013, after being freed following three years in prison. (AFP)
Iranian lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh smiles at her home in Tehran on September 18, 2013, after being freed following three years in prison. (AFP)

Iranian human rights lawyer moved back to notorious prison after surgery: Husband

Followed Unfollow

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Prominent Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh was moved back to prison this week after being temporarily released due to health concerns, her husband has revealed.

Sotoudeh, 57, returned to the notorious Qarchak prison just days after she underwent an angiogram at a hospital in Tehran, her husband Reza Khandan said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Unfortunately, the conditions of prisoners in Iran are miserable, and prisoners with physical problems and illnesses have it worse,” wrote on Twitter.

Sotoudeh, a winner of the European Parliament’s Sakharov prize, was arrested in 2018 on espionage charges, spreading propaganda, and insulting Iran’s supreme leader. She denies all charges.

In 2019, Sotoudeh was sentenced to 38 years in prison and 148 lashes.

Last September, Sotoudeh ended a 46-day hunger strike to protest the risk that political prisoners in Iran face amid the coronavirus pandemic due to deteriorating health.

Protests erupted in several Iranian prisons in late March over concerns about the spread of coronavirus in prisons.

According to the rights group Amnesty International, around 36 prisoners are believed to have been killed by security forces during the protests.

Read more:

Iran judge accused of corruption, human rights violations arrested in Romania

Iran releases human rights activist Narges Mohammadi after sentence cut

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules
Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More