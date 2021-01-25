Britain, France and Germany ‘strongly condemn’ air attack on Saudi Arabia

The ‘E3’ group of European powers - France, the United Kingdom and Germany - said in a joint statement on Monday that they condemned the air attack by the Houthis in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh.

The statement read: “The E3 – France, Germany and the United Kingdom – strongly condemn the January 23 attempted aerial attacks on Riyadh.

“Proliferation and the use of missiles and drones undermine the security and stability of the region, to which we are strongly commited.

“We reiterate our firm attachment to the security and integrity of Saudi territory.”

The Arab Coalition intercepted an apparent missile or drone attack over Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh on Saturday, launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

The Houthis have held Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, since September 2014. Riyadh has been targeted in sporadic missile attacks, while the Houthis also have launched missile and drone strikes

The condemnation by France, the UK and Germany follows a similar statement issued by the US.

Ned Price, a State Department Spokesperson, said the US will be helping its ally Saudi Arabia defend against such attacks on its territory.

“The US strongly condemns the latest attack on Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,” said Price.

“We are gathering more information, but it appears to have been an attempt to target civilians. Such attacks contravene international law and undermine all efforts to promote peace and stability.

“As we work to de-escalate tensions in the region through principled diplomacy, including by bringing an end to the war in Yemen, we will also help our partner Saudi Arabia defend against attacks on its territory and hold those who attempt to undermine stability to account.

