Israel says ambassador to Morocco takes up post after 20 years of embassy closure

Israel's new ambassador to Morocco arrived in Rabat on Tuesday to take up his post, as part of normalizing relations under the US-brokered Abraham Accord deals, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ambassador David Guvrin arrived in Rabat along with his staff to begin working on further promoting bilateral ties between the two countries in all areas including: politicis, tourism, economy, and culture.

The Israeli embassy in Morocco had been shut in 2000 in solidarity with Palestinians.

Morocco became the fourth Arab country to forge deals with Israel, joining the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan. Israeli enoys along with Jared Kushner, former US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and architect of pan-Arab rapprochements with Israel, had visited Morocco late December and met with its king to iron out the details of upgrading ties.

Good luck to Dr. David Govrin, who arrived today in Rabat to serve as Israel's ambassador to Morroco.



In addition, Ilan Shtulman, our new Consul General to Dubai, arrived there today.



Our embassy in Abu Dhabi opened earlier this week & our embassy in Bahrain is already working. pic.twitter.com/MuwGMIzRgH — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) January 26, 2021

The Israeli ministry also announced the opening of the Israeli consulate in Dubai on Tuesday and the appointment of Ilan Shtulman as new Consul General, two days after Israel inaugurated its embassy in Abu Dhabi and the UAE's cabinet approved establishing an Emirati embassy in Tel Aviv.

Israel's MFA also said its embassy in the capital of Bahrain Manama has been operational for several weeks.

In a first, Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen led a delegation to Khartoum, months after Sudan and the Jewish state struck a deal to normalize ties, an Israeli spokesman said on Tuesday.

Palestinians have been critical of the normalization deals, saying Arab countries have set back the cause of peace by abandoning a longstanding demand that Israel give up land for a Palestinian state before it can receive recognition.

- With Reuters

Last Update: Tuesday, 26 January 2021 KSA 19:04 - GMT 16:04