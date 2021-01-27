Turkey's authorities detain 126 suspects over ties to ISIS in nationwide operation

Turkey's authorities detained at least 126 individuals over suspected ties to the ISIS terrorist group in a nationwide operation, state broadcaster TRT reported on Wednesday.
Turkish prosecutors in the northwestern Balikesir province issued arrest warrants for 148 suspects as part of the probe into ISIS activities.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The security operations spanned 58 provinces in Turkey led by anti-terror squads and intelligence officers.
"In the operation carried out simultaneously, at least 126 suspects, who were alleged to have links to [ISIS] and provide financial support to the terror group, were arrested," TRT reported citing a security source.
"Many organisational documents, arms, cash, and a notebook including money transfers were seized during the operation. Efforts are ongoing to nab the remaining 22 suspects," the state broadcaster added.
ISIS has conducted numerous attacks across Turkey, including on a nightclub in Istanbul on January 1, 2017 in which 39 people were killed, and a bombing in the city's historic heart that killed 12 in 2016.
- With Agencies
Read more:
Turkey says it has arrested ISIS leader with ‘important plans’
Saudi Arabia, US blacklist targets in Turkey, Syria for terrorist financing of ISIS
Turkey sent ISIS to Libya who then tried to get to Europe: LNA General
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 27 January 2021 KSA 19:47 - GMT 16:47