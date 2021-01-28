Iraq announces killing of senior ISIS commander one week after deadly Baghdad bombing

Iraqi security forces killed a top ISIS commander, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced Thursday, exactly one week after a deadly suicide bombing rocked Baghdad.

“Our heroic armed forces have eliminated Daesh (ISIS) commander Abu Yaser Al-Issawi as part of an intelligence-led operation,” Kadhimi said in a tweet.

The Iraqi premier said he gave his word to pursue ISIS terrorists and “we gave them a thundering response.”

Long live Iraq and its patriotic armed forces.