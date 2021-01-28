Iraq announces killing of senior ISIS commander one week after deadly Baghdad bombing

Iraqi security forces killed a top ISIS commander, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced Thursday, exactly one week after a deadly suicide bombing rocked Baghdad.
We promised and fulfilled. I gave my word to pursue Daesh terrorists, we gave them a thundering response. Our heroic armed forces have eliminated Daesh commander Abu Yaser Al-Issawi as part of an intelligence-led operation.— Mustafa Al-Kadhimi مصطفى الكاظمي (@MAKadhimi) January 28, 2021
Long live Iraq and its patriotic armed forces.
Watch: A video shows the moment an explosion rocked a #Baghdad market leaving at least 13 people dead and more than 30 injured, according to security sources. https://t.co/FPp95vQSny pic.twitter.com/FGBdNkvK1S— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 21, 2021
Last Update: Thursday, 28 January 2021 KSA 19:41 - GMT 16:41