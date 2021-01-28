NEWS
Iraq announces killing of senior ISIS commander one week after deadly Baghdad bombing

Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the Iraqi armed forces century anniversary in Baghdad, Iraq Jan. 6, 2021. (Reuters)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English Thursday 28 January 2021
Iraqi security forces killed a top ISIS commander, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced Thursday, exactly one week after a deadly suicide bombing rocked Baghdad.

“Our heroic armed forces have eliminated Daesh (ISIS) commander Abu Yaser Al-Issawi as part of an intelligence-led operation,” Kadhimi said in a tweet.

The Iraqi premier said he gave his word to pursue ISIS terrorists and “we gave them a thundering response.”

“Long live Iraq and its patriotic armed forces,” he said.

Last week, ISIS terrorists claimed a twin suicide bombing in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, raising fears of yet another resurgence of the extremist group.

The bombing killed more than 30 people and wounded over 100 more.

Last Update: Thursday, 28 January 2021 KSA 19:41 - GMT 16:41

