French President Emmanuel Macron to visit crisis-hit Lebanon for a third time

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that he would pay a third visit to Lebanon, less than a year after he made two trips in an attempt to speed up the formation of a new government.

Macron, who took the lead on forming a roadmap for Lebanon to crawl out of its unprecedented economic crisis, told Al Arabiya that the French proposal was “still on the table” because there were “no other solutions available.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Following the deadly Aug. 4 Beirut blast, Macron laid out a plan that Lebanese officials and politicians committed to, which required economic reforms and a serious effort to clamp down on corruption.

Six months after the explosion, the ruling elite has yet to implement any reforms needed to unlock badly needed economic aid.

The international community, including regional countries that have traditionally stood by Lebanon, refuses to provide financial assistance to a ruling elite that is seen as corrupt by a majority of the Lebanese population.

But Macron said he would visit Lebanon for the third time after particular actions were taken. He did not elaborate.

“We will do everything to help form a new government in Lebanon,” even if it does not meet all the criteria, he said.

Macron revealed that preparations are underway for a new round of talks on the Lebanese file.

He also commended the Lebanese people and the expat community. “As for their leaders, they don’t deserve their country,” Macron said.

Read more:

French FM ahead of Macron visit: Lebanon’s collapse is like the Titanic’s sinking

Lebanon on edge: COVID-19 protests, violence escalate in Tripoli

Last Update: Friday, 29 January 2021 KSA 18:54 - GMT 15:54