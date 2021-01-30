Air raid sirens heard in Tehran as Turkish Airlines flight diverted to Baku

Air raid sirens were sounded in and around parts of Iran’s capital Tehran, according to multiple local reports and activists.

Iran International news outlet reported that some Iranian activists on social media were sharing videos of the siren being heard for several minutes in western Tehran.

According to Aurora Intel, the air raid sirens were heard in the Shahr Ara and Marzdaran areas in western Tehran.

A Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Tehran circled above Iran's capital before being diverted away. A Flight Radar 24 path of the airplane showed it changed its flight path to Baku during the same time as reports of the sirens were heard.

Turkish Airlines flight #TK874 from Istanbul to Tehran is diverting to Baku. Reason is currently unknown. https://t.co/VZRbDgufAb pic.twitter.com/73aRAUqL7e — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 29, 2021

“Disruption in the sound system of an organization was the reason for the siren heard in western Tehran,” the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Hamidreza Goudarzi, Tehran Governor’s Deputy for Security, as saying. Goudarzi did not specify which organization.

“There are no security problems and people should not worry,” Goudarzi added.

The Public Relations office of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport said the Turkish Airlines plane had dirverted due to "weather conditions."

“The pilot of the Turkish Airlines plane changed its route to Baku due to weather conditions, and will return to Tehran as the weather conditions stabilize,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the airport department as saying.

Last Update: Saturday, 30 January 2021 KSA 01:26 - GMT 22:26