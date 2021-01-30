Iran IRGC-linked agency denies ‘rumours’ of Israeli F-35 jets entering Iranian skies 

Israeli F-35 jets did not enter Iran’s skies late on Friday as air raid sirens were sounded in the capital Tehran, a news agency affiliated with the country’s Revolutionary Guards reported on Saturday citing a military official.

The unnamed official denied “rumours” of Israeli F-35 jets entering Iran’s skies and said that “last night’s incident had nothing to do with air threats that would activate the country’s air defense system,” Tasnim news agency reported.

Air raid sirens went off in western Tehran for several minutes late on Friday, according to videos shared by Iranian social media users.

Around the same time, a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Tehran circled above the Iranian capital before being diverted away. A Flight Radar 24 path of the airplane showed it changed its flight path to Baku during the same time as reports of the sirens were heard.

The two events are “unrelated,” Iran’s state TV reported, citing unnamed sources.

Iranian officials insisted there was no security issue and urged citizens not to worry.

The Public Relations office of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport said the Turkish Airlines plane had diverted due to poor weather conditions, while the director general of Tehran’s crisis management organization told state TV the siren heard in the capital was the security alarm of “a complex” which was “activated due to a leak caused by heavy rainfall.”

