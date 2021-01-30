Macron speaks to Lebanon’s Aoun, affirms France’s support in government formation

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his country’s assistance to Lebanon in terms of government formation during a phone call with Lebanon’s President Michael Aoun on Saturday.

The French president assured that his country was standing by Lebanon’s side in the current circumstances it is going through.

Macron has been trying to resolve the unprecedented socio-economic and political crisis Lebanon has been facing over the past year through proposing a resolution plan based on the formation of a new government.

Macron visited Lebanon twice after the August 4 Beirut port explosion as he tried to push the political class to adopt the “the French initiative for Lebanon,” politicians have failed to agree on a cabinet since Hasan Diab’s government resigned after the explosion.

Macron’s phone call took place a day after he told Al Arabiya and other reporters in Paris that the French proposal, a roadmap plan for Lebanon to crawl out of its unprecedented economic crisis, was “still on the table” because there were “no other solutions available.”

Macron added on Friday that he would pay a third visit to Lebanon and he revealed that preparations are underway for a new round of talks on the Lebanese file.

