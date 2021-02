Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Monday it brought down an Israeli drone that had entered Lebanese airspace, while the Israeli military said one of its drones had fallen inside Lebanon.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hezbollah said in a statement carried by al-Manar television that it was now in control of the drone.

The Israeli military said the drone had fallen in Lebanese territory during an operation near the border demarcation known as the Blue Line and that there was, “no breach of information.”

Read more:

Israel shoots down drone in Israeli airspace from Lebanon: Army

Israeli patrol kidnaps Lebanese shepherd from border town: Lebanon state media

Lebanon files urgent complaint to UN against Israel flights

Last Update: Monday, 01 February 2021 KSA 15:11 - GMT 12:11