Jared Kushner, Avi Berkowitz nominated for Nobel peace prize for Israel deals

Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were nominated on Sunday for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in negotiating four normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations known as the “Abraham Accords.”
National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, and US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and US President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner board the Israeli flag carrier El Al's airliner as they fly to Abu Dhabi. (Reuters)
Nominating the pair of former deputies to then-President Donald Trump was American attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was eligible to do so in his capacity as a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School.
Extremely proud of the Abraham Accords and to be on the team that helped make peace. pic.twitter.com/rqacBFakEI— Avi Berkowitz 45 Archived (@aviberkow45) January 19, 2021
President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to review all national security deals struck during the Trump administration, including arms packages for the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.