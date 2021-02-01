Jared Kushner, Avi Berkowitz nominated for Nobel peace prize for Israel deals

Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were nominated on Sunday for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in negotiating four normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations known as the “Abraham Accords.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The deals were announced in a four-month span between mid-August and mid-December and were the most significant diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East in 25 years as the region girds for a prolonged confrontation with Iran.



National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, and US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and US President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner board the Israeli flag carrier El Al's airliner as they fly to Abu Dhabi. (Reuters)



Nominating the pair of former deputies to then-President Donald Trump was American attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was eligible to do so in his capacity as a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School.

Dershowitz had defended Trump in his first impeachment trial last year and said in a Jan. 20 comment in the Wall Street Journal that the Senate should dismiss the article of impeachment against Trump over the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol as he is no longer president.

Kushner, who is Trump’s son-in-law, and Berkowitz, who was the Middle East envoy, were key figures in negotiating deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

In a statement, Kushner said he was honored to be nominated for the prize, which will be awarded in October.



Extremely proud of the Abraham Accords and to be on the team that helped make peace. pic.twitter.com/rqacBFakEI — Avi Berkowitz 45 Archived (@aviberkow45) January 19, 2021



President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to review all national security deals struck during the Trump administration, including arms packages for the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Some lawmakers have complained about the Morocco deal because, to win the nation’s agreement, the US recognized its sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara.

Trump left office on Jan. 20 under a cloud of controversy, potentially affecting whether the two aides would be awarded the Nobel.

Read more:

US President Biden discovers limits to his power in dash to erase Trump's legacy

Biden to immediately reverse Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims

After Biden freezes F-35 sale to UAE, Otaiba: We expected a review under new US admin

Last Update: Monday, 01 February 2021 KSA 07:52 - GMT 04:52