Activists inside Iran urge Biden to continue ‘maximum pressure’ campaign

Dozens of Iranian dissidents inside Iran have called on US President Joe Biden not to relieve any pressure on the Islamic Republic and support human rights in the country.

In a letter to Biden, dated February 1, 38 Iran-based activists called on the new US administration to maintain “maximum political, diplomatic, and financial pressure” on the Iranian regime, which is “on the verge of collapse.”

The letter also called on the Biden administration to advocate for human rights and the release of all political prisoners in Iran, as well as support Iranians’ “determination in seeking a secular democratic government through a non-violent, free, and fair referendum.”

Some of the letter’s signatories had previously been imprisoned for signing a statement that called on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to resign.

Iran has called on Biden to lift all the sanctions that were imposed on Tehran under his predecessor Donald Trump in order to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

Biden has pledged to rejoin the deal if Iran returns to complying with it. Tehran has said it will only make a move after the US rejoins the deal.

Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign.

